Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Given $6.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soligenix an industry rank of 73 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

SNGX remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Friday. 10,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,099. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 146.45% and a negative return on equity of 144.47%. Equities analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Pearson bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $197,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

