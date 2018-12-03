Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Trans-Pacific Aerospace (TPAC) Share Price

Media headlines about Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trans-Pacific Aerospace earned a daily sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TPAC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,878,719. Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Co, Inc engages in the design and engineering of products for aerospace, military, and industrial applications. Its products include self-lubricating, metal-on-metal spherical bearings for commercial and military aerospace applications; and non-aerospace applications. The company was founded by Clairmont Griffith on June 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marino, CA.

