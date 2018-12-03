Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Banco Santander earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Banco Santander’s analysis:

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-banco-santander-san-stock-price.html.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.