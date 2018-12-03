Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Corvus Gold (CORVF) Stock Price

News coverage about Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Corvus Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CORVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

CORVF opened at $1.97 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 816,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,233,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,900 shares of company stock worth $1,575,769. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

