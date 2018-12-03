SONDER Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week (SNR)

SONDER (CURRENCY:SNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SONDER has a market cap of $46,484.00 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of SONDER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONDER has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One SONDER token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONDER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.02433399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00129848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00188921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.10002644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SONDER Profile

SONDER’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,500,887 tokens. SONDER’s official Twitter account is @sonder_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SONDER is sonder.vision.

Buying and Selling SONDER

SONDER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONDER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONDER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONDER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONDER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONDER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.