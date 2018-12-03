Sonic Co. (SONC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in November

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,380 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 1,562,123 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SONC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic from $34.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

In other Sonic news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $3,855,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sonic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of SONC opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Sonic has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

