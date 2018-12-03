Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,618,545,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after buying an additional 1,343,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,227,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,195,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $324,436,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after buying an additional 328,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.