Southwest Gas (SWX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target raised by Williams Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,817,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

