Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

