Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 541.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 357,818 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.67 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.
