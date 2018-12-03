SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

FLRN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 1,287,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,123. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

