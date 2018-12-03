SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Position Trimmed by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $497,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1262 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

