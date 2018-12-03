SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1929 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of HYMB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.38. 340,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,705. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

