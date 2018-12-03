Spectris plc (SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.43 ($34.12).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Bank of America raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Spectris to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of SXS traded up GBX 101 ($1.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,495 ($32.60). The stock had a trading volume of 418,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,869 ($37.49).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

