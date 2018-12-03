SPINDLE Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $4.75 million and $12,733.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.02194636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00498540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024483 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020161 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007768 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,545,343,499 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

