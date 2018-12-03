Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 145 ($1.89).

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £413.63 ($540.48). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £250.88 ($327.82).

LON SPT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

