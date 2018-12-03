Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 2.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 72,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

SRC stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

