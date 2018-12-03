Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

