Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Spring Creek Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 0.1% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWH stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,535. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

