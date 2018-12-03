Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 228,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,049. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

