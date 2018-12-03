Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells $6,820,917.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $6,820,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $6,418,050.15.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $7,368,032.85.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $7,395,852.30.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,571,011.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $7,964,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $8,281,953.30.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $10,063,428.45.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $9,817,174.80.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $8,995,985.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.40 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Square from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. FIL Ltd increased its position in Square by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Square by 2,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Square by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 702,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,435,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/square-inc-sq-ceo-sells-6820917-00-in-stock.html.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.