Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells $6,820,917.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $6,820,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $6,418,050.15.
- On Wednesday, November 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $7,368,032.85.
- On Wednesday, November 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35.
- On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $7,395,852.30.
- On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,571,011.80.
- On Wednesday, October 17th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $7,964,605.50.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $8,281,953.30.
- On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $10,063,428.45.
- On Wednesday, September 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $9,817,174.80.
- On Wednesday, September 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $8,995,985.85.
NYSE:SQ opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.40 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Square from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. FIL Ltd increased its position in Square by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Square by 2,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Square by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 702,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,435,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
