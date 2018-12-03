Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 38,676 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.11% of Allstate worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 41.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 24.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

