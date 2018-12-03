Star Group (SGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

NYSE:SGU opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Group has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

