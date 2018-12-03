Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT) Earns News Impact Score of -2.50

News stories about Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (NYSE:HOT) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide’s ranking:

NYSE HOT opened at $77.05 on Monday. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

About Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC, formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, is a hotel and leisure company. The Company’s hotel business is focused on the global operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company manages and operates its hotel business in three hotel segments: the Americas; Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), and Asia Pacific.

