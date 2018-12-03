Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

