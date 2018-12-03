Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of STML opened at $10.99 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $311,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

