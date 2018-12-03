STEP Energy Services (STEP) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.16.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99.

In other STEP Energy Services news, insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, insider Michael Grant Kelly purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.