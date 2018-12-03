Stephens Cuts Square (SQ) Price Target to $75.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Square from $125.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Square to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Square from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.40 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $368,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,575,650 shares of company stock valued at $203,390,117 in the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Square by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Square by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Square by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Square by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

