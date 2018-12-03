Steris PLC (STE) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Steris by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Steris’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

