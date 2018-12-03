Sterlingcoin (SLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,165.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $131,165.00 and $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000573 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Coin Profile

Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sterlingcoin’s official website is sterlingcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

