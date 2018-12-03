Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Steven Madden by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

SHOO stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $690,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $604,325. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/steven-madden-ltd-shoo-holdings-boosted-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.