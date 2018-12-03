Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,176 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 613.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 501,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 78.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,896 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,072.1% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 514,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $28,406,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:STI opened at $62.69 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

