Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,843 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 24.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apache by 365.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Apache in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

