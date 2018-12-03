Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,996. The company has a market capitalization of $998.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.64 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

