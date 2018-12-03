Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Stipend has a total market cap of $460,937.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Stipend has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 9,430,809 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

