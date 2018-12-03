STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Baader Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $15.55. 233,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.