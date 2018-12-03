Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Position Decreased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 1.97% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBBP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBBP shares. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

SBBP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,870. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.42. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

