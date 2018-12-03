Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.49 and a 1-year high of C$55.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.40%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.