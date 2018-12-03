SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 291,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,375,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after purchasing an additional 560,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $517,335,000 after purchasing an additional 689,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

