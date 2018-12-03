Superior Industries International (SUP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Superior Industries International (NYSE: SUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2018 – Superior Industries International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

11/14/2018 – Superior Industries International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/14/2018 – Superior Industries International was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

11/12/2018 – Superior Industries International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Superior Industries International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Superior Industries International was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Superior Industries International was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Superior Industries International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/25/2018 – Superior Industries International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Superior Industries International was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Superior Industries International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SUP opened at $7.36 on Monday. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Timothy C. Mcquay purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,365.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 103,683 shares of company stock valued at $838,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

