Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 486,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 475,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 451,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 261,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $65.80 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

