Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,127,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,262,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,248,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

