Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Moelis & Co worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Moelis & Co by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Moelis & Co by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

MC opened at $40.42 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

