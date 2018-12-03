T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,929,000 after buying an additional 110,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,692,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $91.48 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

