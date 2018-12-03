Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.230000003150685 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$454,500.00. Also, insider David Keith Christensen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$128,750.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

