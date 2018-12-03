TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,734,000 after buying an additional 743,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,059,000 after buying an additional 1,443,941 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,698,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $513,225,000 after buying an additional 795,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after buying an additional 366,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,085,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

