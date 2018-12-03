Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,469.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 163.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after purchasing an additional 491,419 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

