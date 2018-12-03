Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $896,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $57.37 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

