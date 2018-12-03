Tech Data (TECD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tech Data from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $108.62.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tech Data by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tech Data by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,761,000 after acquiring an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tech Data by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 171,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 120,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

