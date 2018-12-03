Ted Baker (TED) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,554.03 ($20.31) and last traded at GBX 1,564 ($20.44). 139,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 51,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,826 ($23.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TED shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,865.67 ($37.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

